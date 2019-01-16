Two Adults Displaced After House Fire in Abell

On Thursday, January 10, 2019 at approximately 10:50 a.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to Collinwood Drive and Abell Road in Abell, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on to find smoke showing from the residence and after further investigation found a fire in the boiler room.

Firefighters remained on scene for approximately 45 minutes, and requested the American Red Cross for 2 adults displaced by the fire.

The fire was caused by a malfunctioning furnace. Two adults were displaced by fire and are being assisted. Updates will be provided when they become available.

