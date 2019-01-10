Priscilla Mae Statesman, 85, of Valley Lee, MD passed away on January 1, 2019 at her home. Born on December 23, 1933 in Medley’s Neck, MD she was the daughter of the late Mattie Mae Mason Swailes and Peter Swailes. Priscilla was the loving wife of the late Warren Alexander Statesman, Sr. whom she married on April 16, 1960 at St. Mark UAME Church in Valley Lee, MD and who preceded her in death on March 11, 2017. She is survived by her children; Warren Alexander Statesman, Jr. of Valley Lee, MD and Kirstin Aminta Riddle (Brian) of Glen Burnie, MD. 1 grandchild. Siblings; Violet E. Robinson, Mary M. Statesman, and George A. Swales.

Priscilla was a lifelong St. Mary’s County MD resident and graduated from Cardinal Gibbons Institute. She was employed as a Sales Clerk for Colonial Office Supplies.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM in St. Mark UAME Church Valley Lee, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM with Reverend Pete House, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Alfred Jordan, Shawn Jordan, Jayvon Jordan, Michael Mason, Lamont Saxon and William Thompson.