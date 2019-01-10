Alice Virginia Guy, “Ginnie”, 94, of Bushwood, MD formerly of Clements, MD passed away on January 8, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on July 9, 1924 in Clements, MD she was the loving daughter of the late Nellie and Lewis Guy. Ginnie is survived by her sister, Elsye Woodburn of Bushwood, MD. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Corinne McMullin and Sylvia Mast.

Ginnie was a lifelong St. Mary’s County MD resident. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1943. After graduating, Ginnie went to work for Dr. J. Douglas Cross for many years. After her retirement from the doctor’s office she went to work as a Fiscal Clerk for St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services. She retired in 1986 after 25 years of service.

Ginnie was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins holding season tickets for several years. She also loved the Washington Nationals. Ginnie loved babies and small children and they loved her back. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church until she moved to Bushwood, MD, then she became a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Ginnie helped with other members to keep the church clean every week. She loved arts & crafts, crocheted many baby afghans and other crafts for the church craft table at their annual dinner.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD with Father Sam Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery Morganza, MD. Pallbearers will be: Erica Buckler, Danny Mast, Gary Bell, Jr., Josh Mast, Katie Bartz and Chris Bell.