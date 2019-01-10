Lawrence E Palmer, Jr

Lawrence E Palmer, Jr, of Waldorf, Md passed away on Sunday, January, 6, 2019. Larry was born on March 31, 1957. He attended Parkdale High School in Riverdale, Md, after which he entered the Military (US Army) and served from 1975 thru 1981 as a Radio Teletype Communications Specialist. Through his illness he fought with dignity and grace. His mantra was “I’m not giving up.”

Larry is preceded in death by his parents Horace and Sylvia Mathis and his father Lawrence E. Palmer Sr. He leaves to mourn his wife of 24 years, Veronica Palmer. Two daughters, Keisha Palmer and Ebonni (Bryan) Wright. Two grandsons, Damario and Messiah. Four brothers: Lloyd Palmer (Crystal), Jerome Coleman, Germaine Palmer, Brian Palmer. One sister Laverne Palmer and a host of relatives and friends.

Larry was loved by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.

