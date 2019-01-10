Lena Patsy Grigsby of LaPlata, MD passed away on January 4th, 2019 at the Washington Hospital Center.

Born in Philadelphia PA on July 23, 1933, survived by her husband of 66 years, Orban Ralph Grigsby as well as her nine children, Orban R. Grigsby, Jr., Concetta P. Turner, Anna M. Lyons, Martin F. Grigsby, Cheri V. Brady, Janell F. Grigsby, Alicia L. Novak, Lena J. Spitzer and Russell A. Grigsby; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one brother and one sister. Preceded in death by her parents, Peironi DeSantis and Concetta Paris; a sister, Olivia Steele; and two grandchildren, Stacy Lyons and Nicholas Grigsby.

Lena graduated from Maryland Park High School in 1951. After a brief courtship, Lena and Orban were married on February 23, 1952. She was a homemaker that worked full time to support Grigsby Bricklaying and Grigsby & Sons, Inc. Lena was an avid reader, gardener, enjoyed laughing, the beach, traveling, music, dancing, and any opportunity to spend time with family.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM with prayers at 7 PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home in La Plata, MD. A mass in celebration of Lena’s faith and love will be held Friday, January 11, 2019 at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in LaPlata, MD, which will be immediately followed by graveside service at the Church Cemetery.

