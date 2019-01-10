James K. Schindler, 70, of Lancaster, VA passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on November 7, 1948 to Edward W. Schindler and Mary Aud Schindler in Leonardtown, Maryland.

James was born and raised in Hollywood, Maryland and moved to Lancaster, Virginia approximately ten years ago. He attended Father Andrew White School, Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy and Ryken High School. James was a standout basketball player and played on the varsity team all four years at Ryken. After graduation, James joined the family electrical business and pursued his Masters Electricians License. James was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the League of Maryland Horsemen. He also served his country in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged.

James was married to Bonnie Joy for nine years, and they had a son, Robert James and a daughter, Melody Sue. James was married to Carolyn Fike for twenty-five years and they had one daughter, Jennie Cherilyn.

Jim was a giant of a man with the biggest heart. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly and shared his lifelong passion for horses with them. He enjoyed watching old western movies and John Wayne was his idol. Jim loved country music and all you can eat buffets! He was known for his big smile and infectious sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with friends, having a beer and talking about old times. His grandchildren were his greatest joy in life.

He was survived by his three children, his son Robert Schindler, Sr. (Debra) and his two daughters, Melody Schindler Bailey (Lewis), Jennie Schindler and previous wife Carolyn Fike Schindler. He has one brother, Edward W. Schindler, Jr. (Andrea). James has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He has many family and friends and will be missed dearly.

Family will receive friends for James’ Life Celebration on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with prayers celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at 7 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial contribution may be made to Maryland Fund for Horses: http://mdfundforhorses.org/donationform/

