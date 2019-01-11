Joan Lyon Higgs, 80 of Port Tobacco, Maryland, died January 9, 2019.

Joan worked for the F.B.I., Southern Maryland Oil, was an owner and secreatary for 30 years at La Plata Tire Center, and at County First Bank Operation Department for 12 years.

She was the daughter of John M. Lyon and Alice Louise Lyon Hurska. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Jerry Lyon and her step-father, Leo Hurska.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William “Bill” Higgs; her siblings, James M. Lyon (Jo), Joe Lyon (Gladys), John Lyon (Donna), Dora B. Childres (Bob), Phil Lyon (Lou Ann), and Pat Lyon (Mary); her sister-in-law, Dottie Clements (Charles “Freddie”); her brother-in-law, James L. Higgs (Pat); sister-in-law, Judy Bailey (Fred); and her best and dear friends, Carl and Shirley Cornwell and Nancy and Bill Borza; and care-giver, Marie Watson. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends received on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 10AM at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 7640 Port Tobacco Road, McConchie, Maryland 20677. Interment to follow at St. Ignatius Chapel Point Church Cemetery, 8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, Maryland 20677.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Catherine’s Church, or Archbishop Neale School, or Hospice of Charles County.