David Daniel Parady, 60

David Daniel Parady, age 60 of Waldorf, Maryland died January 8, 2019 at Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton, Maryland.

David was a self-employed Auto Mechanic. He loved his grand kids and his dogs, working in his yard, and being at home with family.

He was the son of Vincent Lee Clark and Wanda Lee Cote Clark. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Parady; and his sister, Jan L. Worendorff.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 23 years, Young Mee Parady; his sons, Jeremy D. Parady and Dong Y. Parady; his daughters, Jamie L. Walker and Jin H. Parady; his brother, Ronald Parady (Jill); his sisters, Paula Schepisi (Joseph), Jill L. Parady, Barbara A. Collins (Joseph), Donna R. Rice (Benjamin), and Pamela M. Russell (Robert); and his grandchildren, Michael and Brooklyn.

Friends received on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 from 1PM until Funeral Service at 2PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorial contributions in David’s name are asked to Catholic Charities, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, Maryland 20678.