Effie Mae Johnson, 69

Effie Mae Johnson, age 69 of North Beach, Maryland, died on January 7, 2019 at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, Maryland 20714.

Effie worked in the Communications Department of Calvert Memorial Hospital for 20 plus years and a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Piney Parish in Waldorf, Maryland. She was also a Secretary with the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services. She loved crossword puzzles and reading newspapers. She was loving and caring to all she met.

She was the daughter of Nathan Perry Cooksey Sr. and Ellen Ridgley Sweeney Cooksey.

She is survived by her beloved companion, Ed Hale; her sons, Mark A. Cooksey (Denise), James Robert Cooksey (Sheryl), and Peter Henry Johnson, Jr.; her brother, Nathan Perry Cooksey Jr.; and her sisters, Betty A. Hinton, Linda H. Foshee, and Jane Ann Ballard. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Friends received on Monday, January 14, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Prayers at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Funeral Service on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 11AM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church “Piney Parish”, 4535 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20602. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.