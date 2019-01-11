Thelma Mae Costa, 73

Thelma Mae Costa, age 73 of Mechanicsville, Maryland died January 7, 2019 at her residence.

Thelma was a homemaker and a member of St. Dominics in Washington, DC. She loved her kids/grands/great-grands the most. She also loved cooking and holiday decorating. Christmas was her favorite holiday and Spring was her favorite season with Easter time. She was at her happiest when providing care/helping all she could and those in need. She loved all things from the 50’s that reminded her of her childhood. She had a love of music, especially old country, and loved to watch old westerns on TV. She was known as the “dollar store” queen. She enjoyed making us laugh with her one-liner jokes. She also loved flowers and the beach. Reading was a favorite past-time.

She was the daughter of Richard Leroy Dodson and Alice Daras Dodson. In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husbands, Charles Galvin and Richard Costa; her son, William Harold Galvin; her brother, Richard LeRoy Dodson, Jr.; her sisters, Linda Dodson, Maryanne Logue, Ruth Ann Alger, Joanne Dodson, Alice Mary “Dee” Dodson, Tina Marie Gray, and Patricia Anne Blackwell; and her grandchildren, Austin Charles Galvin and Franklin Cicero Bryant III.

She is survived by her son, Charles Robert Galvin, Sr.; her daughters, Kim Bennett (Ricky), Terry Galvin, and Malissa Thorne (Robert); her brothers, William Dodson and James Dodson; her sister, Frances Padgett; her grandchildren, Chasity, Charles Jr., Stephen, Anthony, Amanda, Kara, William, Alicia, and Robert Jr.; and her great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Autumn, Chloe, Charles, Brooke, Remi, Elaya, Angel, Franklin IV, Triniti, Landon B., Dillon, Javion, Sommer, Kai, Luke, Gianna, Brielle, and Landon G.

Friends received on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 9:30AM until Funeral Service at 12PM at the New Life Wesleyan (Dome) Church, 9690 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow in Wesleyan Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions are asked to the Galvin grandchildren (checks payable to Terry Galvin, 26035 Prospect Hill Road, Mechanicsville, Maryland 20659).