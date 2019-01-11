Mary Mathilda Mason “Tillie”

On January 7, 2019 Mary Mathilda Mason (aka “Tillie”), the second child of the late Alvin and Lessie Proctor. She was born on October 5, 1926 in Newburg, Charles County, Maryland. She is survived by loving Sisters: Loris Wilson, Bernadette Swann and Doris Proctor and loving Brother: Abraham Proctor. She was preceded by death, beloved Sisters: Kathleen Dawes and Eleanor Harley; beloved Brothers: Lowell Proctor, Garner Proctor, Ray Proctor, Matthew Proctor and Conrad Proctor.

She was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late James C. Mason (Cutler). The union resulted in two sons, James Walter Mason and William Cutler Mason and one daughter Mary Tammy Mason. Tillie as she was affectionately called retired from the Prince George’s County Public Schools as a Student Aide. Tillie enjoyed taking care of her beloved husband, three children and her home in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. She had a passion for gardening and watching her favorite television shows such as, Young and the Restless, Judge Judy and Lifetime Movies.

Tillie leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Jamie and Billy; and daughter Tammy; granddaughter Tracy Mason, grandson Rian Jackson, great granddaughter Alexis Patterson, three sisters, one brother and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.