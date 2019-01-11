Winter Storm Watch Issued for Extreme Southern Maryland.

January 11, 2019

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by National Weather Service

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Significant snow possible. Snowfall accumulations of 5 or more inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central Virginia, the Virginia Piedmont and extreme southern Maryland.

* WHEN…From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. The steadiest snow is most likely late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel may be difficult due to snow covered and slippery roads.

