Honor Veterans with Commemorative Bricks in Support of Solomons “On Watch” Memorial Statue

The Calvert County Department of General Services is coordinating the annual “On Watch” memorial brick campaign taking place now through April 30, 2019. For a limited time, the public may purchase memorial bricks to be placed at the Veterans Patio, located at the World War II “On Watch” Memorial Statue in Dowell.

The bricks are available to memorialize those who served our country during World War II. The cost of each brick is $100 and all contributions are tax deductible. Bricks will be installed in fall 2019 and purchasers will be notified when the bricks are in place and available for viewing. “On Watch” applications are available at www.calvertcountymd.gov/onwatch. To learn more, call Melinda Donnelly at 410-535-1600, ext. 2565.

The “On Watch” Memorial Statue is an 8-foot-tall bronze statue unveiled in 2007 by Maryland artist Antonio Tobias Mendez. The statue commemorates the people and work at the Solomons Amphibious Training Base, the nation’s first, during World War II. Between 1942 and 1945, around 68,000 sailors, marines, coast guardsmen and soldiers trained to make beach landings; these forces had major roles at landings in Guadalcanal, North Africa, Sicily, Normandy and the Pacific Solomons Islands.

