Partial Closure of Indian Head Rail Trail Starting Jan. 14, 2019

The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism would like to notify residents that the Indian Head Rail Trail will have partial closures starting Monday, Jan. 14 from Route 225 to the Mattingly Avenue trailhead.

These closures are for the safety of trail visitors while Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative performs maintenance on lines adjacent to the trail. The trail between the White Plains trailhead and Route 225 will remain open throughout this project.

Tentative Closure Schedule (dates are subject to change)

Jan. 14 – Feb. 18: 1.5 miles of trail closed between the Route 225 Crossing and Arthur Ross Place

Feb. 18 – Mar. 1: 2.65 miles of trail closed between Route 225 and the Mattingly Avenue trailhead.

Mar. 1 – May 15: closures on selected portions of the trail between Route 225 and Mattingly Avenue.

Updates concerning these closures will be posted at www.CharlesCountyParks.com.

For more information, please call the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism at 301- 932-3470. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

