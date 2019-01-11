Calvert County Public Schools Supports Families During the Government Shutdown

Calvert County families that have lost income due to the government shutdown may immediately apply for their children to receive free or reduced-price meals (FARMs). Families that would not ordinarily qualify for the FARMs program could be eligible for the remainder of the school year because of the current loss of income.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We want to be sure our children, who are directly affected by this shutdown, have everything they need to be successful.”

The application for the FARMs program is available on the Child Nutrition Program Information page on the school system website. Copies are also available in each school. Parents and guardians need only submit one application per household.

Completed applications may be returned to your child’s school or dropped off at the Brooks Administration Building, located at 1305 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Contact the Child Nutrition Office at 443-550-8680 with any questions.

In addition, staff members in the Department of Student Services, including school counselors, school psychologists, and school social workers, are prepared and available to assist students who may be experiencing anxiety due to their family’s current situation. Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child’s school for further information.