Police Raid Drug House in Mechanicsville, Make Two Arrests

On January 10, 2019, detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division, along with the COPS Unit, Sheriff’s Office K-9, and the Emergency Services Team executed a search warrant in the 40000 block of King Drive in Mechanicsville.

Recovered during the search warrant were two handguns, cocaine, marijuana, and U.S. currency.

Gerell Terrence Shingles, 27, of Mechanicsville, and Nicholas Antonie Shade, 25, of Hollywood, were arrested and charged with CDS Possession-Not Marijuana, in conjunction with the search warrant. Shingles was also charged with CDS Possession-Marijuana More than 10 grams.

Additional charges are pending review with the Office of the States Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

