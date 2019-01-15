Motor Vehicle Accident in Callaway Sends Two to Hospital

On Friday, January 11, 2019 at approximately 1:50 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Hunting Quarter Drive in Callaway, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one trapped.

Police arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a t-bone style collision with one person trapped. Fire and rescue were advised a tourniquet was applied to one patient at approximately 1:55 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene and within approximately 10 minutes one subject was extricated from the vehicle.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office and Maryland State Police remained on the scene to investigate the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

