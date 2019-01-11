Reported Plane Crash in Lusby is a Recreational Vehicle Fire

January 11, 2019

On Friday, January 11, 2019 at approximately 4:55 p.m, units from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the area of 12444 Sedalia Trail, and 540 Antelope Trail, for the reported plane crash.

First arriving units reported a fire with multiple extensions.

Firefighters on scene are now reporting it is NOT a plane crash, it is an RV on fire.


2 Responses to Reported Plane Crash in Lusby is a Recreational Vehicle Fire

  1. WHAT IS IT on January 11, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    So what is is and RV or a plane? How can witnesses get this confused.

  2. Anonymous on January 11, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    What ever it was, it exploded and shook my house and I’m 1/2 mile away as a crow fly’s.

