Reported Plane Crash in Lusby is a Recreational Vehicle Fire

On Friday, January 11, 2019 at approximately 4:55 p.m, units from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the area of 12444 Sedalia Trail, and 540 Antelope Trail, for the reported plane crash.
First arriving units reported a fire with multiple extensions.
Firefighters on scene are now reporting it is NOT a plane crash, it is an RV on fire.
So what is is and RV or a plane? How can witnesses get this confused.
What ever it was, it exploded and shook my house and I’m 1/2 mile away as a crow fly’s.