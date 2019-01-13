Former Student Accused of Recording Videos of Men Defecating in Bathrooms at St. Mary’s College & Posting Them Online

Timothy Alexander Bingley, 20, of West River, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County, is accused of recording multiple men while they defecated in various bathroom stalls at St. Mary’s College, in St. Mary’s City. The recording were said to have taken place between December 2017 and May 2018.

Bingley, a former student at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, was charged with the following offenses:

• Three counts of recording a person in a private place – prurient Intent CR 3-902(c), a misdemeanor that if convicted is punishable by a $2,500.00 fine & 1 Year in jail.

Description: To conduct visual surveillance of another person in a private place without the consent of that person in that place.

• Seven counts of publishing/distributing obscene matter CR 11-202(a)(3) a misdemeanor that if convicted is punishable by a $1,000.00 fine & 1 Year in jail for the first offense and a $5,000.00 fine and 3 Years in jail for each subsequent offense

Description: Did knowingly prepare, publish, print, exhibit, distribute and offer to distribute obscene matter.

• Seven counts of possession with intent to distribute obscene matter CR 11-202(a)(4) a misdemeanor that if convicted is punishable by a $1,000.00 fine & 1 Year in jail for the first offense and a $5,000.00 fine and 3 Years in jail for each subsequent offense

Description: Did knowingly have obscene matter in possession with intent to distribute obscene matter.

According to court documents Bingley uploaded the videos to a porn site under the user name “Sh##tyboy123”, Bingley entitled the videos with names such as “Big Daddy Has Diarrhea Explosion”, “Black Boy Takes Quick Nasty S##t”, “Cute Guy Takes a Gassy Poop”, “Cute Muscle Boy’s Plops”, “Shakes His Hairy A## to Get S##t Off” and “Understall Spy 2”.

