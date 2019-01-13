Former Student Accused of Recording Videos of Men Defecating in Bathrooms at St. Mary’s College & Posting Them Online

January 13, 2019
Timothy Alexander Bingley, 20, of West River, Maryland - Facebook Photo

Timothy Alexander Bingley, 20, of West River, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County, is accused of recording multiple men while they defecated in various bathroom stalls at St. Mary’s College, in St. Mary’s City. The recording were said to have taken place between December 2017 and May 2018.

Bingley, a former student at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, was charged with the following offenses:

• Three counts of recording a person in a private place – prurient Intent CR 3-902(c), a misdemeanor that if convicted is punishable by a $2,500.00 fine & 1 Year in jail.
Description: To conduct visual surveillance of another person in a private place without the consent of that person in that place.

• Seven counts of publishing/distributing obscene matter CR 11-202(a)(3) a misdemeanor that if convicted is punishable by a $1,000.00 fine & 1 Year in jail for the first offense and a $5,000.00 fine and 3 Years in jail for each subsequent offense
Description: Did knowingly prepare, publish, print, exhibit, distribute and offer to distribute obscene matter.

• Seven counts of possession with intent to distribute obscene matter CR 11-202(a)(4) a misdemeanor that if convicted is punishable by a $1,000.00 fine & 1 Year in jail for the first offense and a $5,000.00 fine and 3 Years in jail for each subsequent offense
Description: Did knowingly have obscene matter in possession with intent to distribute obscene matter.

According to court documents Bingley uploaded the videos to a porn site under the user name “Sh##tyboy123”, Bingley entitled the videos with names such as “Big Daddy Has Diarrhea Explosion”, “Black Boy Takes Quick Nasty S##t”, “Cute Guy Takes a Gassy Poop”, “Cute Muscle Boy’s Plops”, “Shakes His Hairy A## to Get S##t Off” and “Understall Spy 2”.

Timothy Alexander Bingley, 20, of West River, Maryland - Facebook Photo

8 Responses to Former Student Accused of Recording Videos of Men Defecating in Bathrooms at St. Mary’s College & Posting Them Online

  1. Ron Jeremy on January 13, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    Wonder how they figured out these were covert videos without the subjects permission. Did someone say “hey I saw a video of you on a porn site taking a dump” First thing I would say was “why are you looking for videos of guys taking a dump?”

    Reply
    • Wiggy on January 13, 2019 at 7:48 pm

      Looking for Nesha Jones? I still think she’s a dude.

      Reply
  2. Anonymous on January 13, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    He looks like a perverted creep!!

    Reply
  3. SBD on January 13, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Fine college minds never cease to amaze. They would defend this creep saying he was going for his BA in BM. What BS.

    Reply
  4. DooDoo4U on January 13, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Big money in feces, if you own a septic tank pumping company, videos? Well, that’s a new frontier in the poop game!

    Reply
  5. Steve Williams on January 13, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    Sounds like one of the crazy courses at that liberal sheet hole of a “college”. I’m not surprised at all.

    Reply
  6. AliceW on January 13, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    I suspect Big Brother is looking at all the stuff on the internet and when possible to isolate the source and is illegal they flag it out to those police departments.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on January 13, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Dude has some serious issues.
    Bet someone will beat the SH** out of him.

    Reply

