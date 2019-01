On Friday, January 11, 2019 at approximately 5:45 p.m., firefighters from Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding companies responded to 3560 Laurel Drive, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find an active chimney fire with extensions to the roof.

After further investigation, firefighters found a very small fire.

No injuries were reported and crews returned to service after approximately 20 minutes.