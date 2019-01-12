VIDEO: House in Lusby Completely Destroyed After Early Morning Fire

On Saturday, January 12, 2019 at approximately 3:35 a.m., firefighters from Prince Frederick, Solomons, St. Leonard, Hollywood, Bay District and surrounding fire departments responded to Cheyenne Lane in Lusby, for the reported structure fire.

Dispatch advised responding units they received multiple calls advising a neighbors house two doors down is on fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a one-story single family residence fully engulfed in fire, shortly after arrival, part of the home collapsed and all units went defensive on the fire attack.

SMECO and The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal were requested to the scene.

The fire is still under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

