UPDATE: Three Firefighters Suffered Minor Injures Battling Two Alarm Fire at Economy Storage in Waldorf

January 12, 2019

UPDATE: Three volunteer firefighters suffered minor injures fighting a fire at Economy Storage of Waldorf located on Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. One was treated at the scene for dehydration, One was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for a twisted ankle and one was transported to Washington Hospital Burn Unit with 2nd Degree burns on his ears and 1st degree burns on his shoulders. All three are expected to recover fully.

1/12/2019 @ 8:30 a.m.: On Saturday, January 12, 2019 at approximately 6:15 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf, La Plata, Bryans Road, Hughesville and surrounding companies responded to the Economy Storage of Waldorf located on Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find fire and smoke showing from multiple self-storage units. Approximately 40 various sized storage units are reportedly engulfed in fire.

SMECO, and the The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal were requested to the scene to assist.

Two firefighters are reported to have suffered minor injuries on the scene. One with smoke inhalation, and one with a leg injury.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Photos courtesy of Bill Smith, Charles County Fire, Rescue and EMS












  1. Charles on January 12, 2019 at 9:39 am

    How much does anyone want to bet it’s the result of someone living in the storage unit?

  2. ThisOldStorageUnit on January 12, 2019 at 10:30 am

    I hope the Red Cross is providing housing, for all the displaced occupants………

  3. ERIC KROUSE on January 12, 2019 at 11:02 am

    It is known that the owner lets people live in these units. Maybe a heater caused that fire

    • anon on January 12, 2019 at 8:09 pm

      that’s what I was thinking quite an amount live in there.

  4. nobodyknows on January 12, 2019 at 11:41 am

    Hmmmm, that doesn’t look shady at all.

  5. Anonymous on January 12, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Does anyone know what number units were affected?

