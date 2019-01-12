Check Out Frankie’s Weather Forecast for Tonight (and leave him some positive comments)

January 12, 2019

Frankie MacDonald is a young man from Sydney, Nova Scotia, in Canada who loves to make his own videos of weather reports for the USA and Canada.

Frankie Joined YouTube on  Jun 13, 2011.

Frankie also loves to get positive comments on his videos.

See his “Be Prepared – the Weatherman Song” video HERE so you can leave him some encouraging and positive comments. You can also thank him for keeping all the residents of Southern Maryland up to date.

Frankie, who has autism, is known for the boisterous video weather forecasts he creates after monitoring weather on his television and computer.

As a child, Frankie wanted to be a weather forecaster, and on December 16, 2009 he made his first YouTube video.

Frankie has over 185,250 subscribers and his videos have over 33,284,630 video views on his YouTube channel.



9 Responses to Check Out Frankie’s Weather Forecast for Tonight (and leave him some positive comments)

  1. FMA on January 12, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Good job Frankie. Thanks for looking out for us.

  2. Jackie on January 12, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    Thanks for the forecast from Southern Maryland.

  3. Kim on January 12, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    Love your updates, Frankie! Thanks for sharing your weather passion with us!

  4. Craig Hower on January 12, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Thank you, Frankie from La Plata, Maryland. I hope my new boots get me where I need to go.

  5. Anonymous on January 12, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    This guy is AWESOME!!!

  6. Judith Semiklose on January 12, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    I like your weather report. You said it so good. I see you have snow.. I love snow. But I moved to Florida.. It doesn’t snow there. So I will just miss the snow. Thank you for your report.

  7. Gena on January 12, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    Thanks! It’s started here in LaPlata, MD. Great job!

  8. Anonymous on January 12, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Love this guy :)

  9. Keith Barrett on January 12, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Frankie thanks for the great forecast ,we are down in Lusby Maryland.

