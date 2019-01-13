NAS Patuxent River Operating under Delayed Opening/Unscheduled Leave/Telework Status due to Weather Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019

NAS Patuxent River will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 13, 2019. NAS Patuxent River is continuing to monitor the weather and will reassess the base’s operational status as conditions develop.

Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled Sunday, January 13. Civil service employees designated non-critical who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed opening time. Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework and/or leave without pay (LWOP) for the entire day. Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP should report to work at 10 a.m. Sunday, January 13. Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.