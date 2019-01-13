UPDATE: NAS Patuxent River Operating under Restricted Access/Telework Status due to Weather January 13, 2019

NAS Patuxent River has Restricted Access for all but Critical Personnel due to weather conditions January 13, 2019. Only critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Non-critical personnel should not report to work. Admin leave is granted for civil service employees designated non-critical. Civil service employees scheduled to telework and those with situational telework agreements should telework unless circumstances prevent it. Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.

NAS Patuxent River will reevaluate the operational status of the base and provide an update once the snow has stopped.

1/12/2019 @ 8:00 p.m.: NAS Patuxent River will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 13, 2019. NAS Patuxent River is continuing to monitor the weather and will reassess the base’s operational status as conditions develop.

Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled Sunday, January 13. Civil service employees designated non-critical who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed opening time. Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework and/or leave without pay (LWOP) for the entire day. Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP should report to work at 10 a.m. Sunday, January 13. Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.