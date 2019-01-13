St. Mary’s County Government Operational Status for Sunday, January 13, 2019

The winter storm warning for St. Mary’s County has been extended to 6 p.m. Sunday. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are expected. Travel could be very difficult due to snow covered and slippery roads. Drivers are urged to postpone all unnecessary travel until the storm has concluded and State and county road crews have had an opportunity to plow the roads.

The following delays and schedule changes will be in effect for Sunday, January 13, 2019:

All St. Mary’s County Public Schools facilities will be closed. All activities are cancelled.

All Recreation and Parks programs, both operating in the Public Schools and in Recreation and Parks facilities, are cancelled.

All Recreation and Parks facilities will be closed.

STS Transit bus service is cancelled for January 13.

The six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed (St. Andrews Landfill is always closed on Sundays.)

All College of Southern Maryland campuses will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 12 and remain closed on Sunday, January 13.

Stay up to date by visiting the St. Mary’s County Government website at www.stmarysmd.com

