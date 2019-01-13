Audio: No Injuries Reported After Waldorf Firetruck Overturns on Crain Highway

On Sunday, January 13, 2019 at approximately 5:00 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding companies responded to a reported chimney fire/smoke in a residence.

Shortly after responding, Chief 3B from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department advised Rescue Squad 3 from Waldorf crashed and overturned on Crain Highway and Acton Lane, in the area of the Roy Rodgers.

No injuries were reported and police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Additional units were able to handle the original call for service.

