Temple Hills Women Charged With Hindering, Obstruction and Resisting Arrest

On December 17, 2018 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff Office observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Nursery Road, on Maryland Route 4, in Lusby.

When police approached the vehicle, they noticed that the driver and the passenger had blood shot and glassy eyes. A field sobriety test was conducted on the driver and he was arrested for drunk driving.

The male driver told police that he had marijuana in the vehicle. The passenger, later identified as Katie Elizabeth Guzman, 27 of Temple Hills, was ordered to grab her dog from the backseat and exit the vehicle.

Guzman became irate, started screaming obscenities, then punched the rear window of the vehicle, and took an aggressive stance towards officers. Police then attempted to restrain Guzman and she continued to resist. After Guzman was arrested and placed in handcuffs, she threw herself to the ground in an attempt to prevent police from placing her in a police vehicle. Officers grabbed Guzman by the arms and carried her to their vehicle

Guzman was arrested and charged with hindering, obstruction, resisting arrest. Guzman was released a short while later on her own recognizance and is due in district court on January 16, 2019.

