On January 8, 2019 the St. Mary’s Sheriff Office Vice/Narcotics Division executed a search and seizure warrant on a residence on Harpers Corner Road in Mechanicsville.

The defendant, who identified himself as Alvin L. Jordan, 28 of Clements, was located in the residence with cocaine in his possession.

Jordan was arrested and charged with CDS possession-not marijuana and released on his own recognizance a short while later.

Jordan is due in district court on March 21, 2019.