St Mary’s County Public Schools are Closed Monday, January 14, 2019
All St Mary’s County Public Schools are closed for Monday, January 14, 2019, with Code 2 for employees.
We will continue to watch the weather this evening and and may reevaluate the employee status code by 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Thank you and be safe.
