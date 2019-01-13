Charles County Public Schools are Closed Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
Due to inclement weather, all Charles County public schools are closed Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
There is a Code 2 for employees who follow the code system.
Employees should check later tonight or tomorrow morning for a possible change in the Code status.
This entry was posted on January 13, 2019 at 6:02 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Education, More News, Weather, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.