Calvert County Public Schools are Closed Monday January 14, 2019

Calvert County Public Schools will be closed on Monday January 14, 2019.
All emergency personnel report as usual.
All other personnel do not report to work.
Child care is closed.
Afternoon and Evening activities are canceled.
Calvert County Public Schools will be closed on Monday January 14, 2019.
All emergency personnel report as usual.
All other personnel do not report to work.
Child care is closed.
Afternoon and Evening activities are canceled.
This entry was posted on January 13, 2019 at 6:15 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Community, County, Education, More News, Weather, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.