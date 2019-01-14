Weather Related Closings, Delays, and Information for Monday, January 14, 2019

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s County Public Schools: All St Mary’s County Public Schools are closed for Monday, January 14, 2019, with Code 2 for employees.

We will continue to watch the weather this evening and and may reevaluate the employee status code by 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Thank you and be safe.

The following delays and schedule changes are in effect for Monday, January 14, 2019:All St. Mary's County Government Administrative and Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) offices will open at 10 a.m. Liberal leave is in effect for employees.

All St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed. Code 3 for employees.

Non-Public School transportation will not be provided.

All Recreation and Parks programs operating in the Public Schools are cancelled.

All Recreation and Parks facilities will open at noon

STS Transit will be begin operations at 8 a.m.

The six (6) Convenience Centers and St, Andrews Landfill will open at 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport remains open, however the runway is closed to planes due to snow.

The Garvey Senior Activity Center will open at 10 a.m.

The Loffler and Northern Senior Activity Centers will open at noon. There will be no Home Delivered Meal deliveries made or meals served at any of the centers. There will also be no transportation to the centers on Monday, January 14.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown & Lexington Park) will open at 11 a.m.

St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse will open at 10:30 a.m. Court sessions will begin at 11:00 a.m.

All College of Southern Maryland campuses will open at 11 a.m. January session students are asked to check with their professors.

Calvert County:

Calvert County Public Schools: Calvert County Public Schools will be closed on Monday January 14, 2019.

All emergency personnel report as usual.

All other personnel do not report to work.

Child care is closed.

Afternoon and Evening activities are canceled.

Calvert County government offices: Calvert County Government offices will open at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, due to inclement weather, with liberal leave in effect. Employees must contact their supervisors. Circuit and district courts will also open at 10:30 a.m. with liberal leave in effect. Employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave.

The Appeal Landfill will open at 10:30 a.m. and all Calvert County convenience centers will open at 10:30 a.m.

Calvert County public libraries will open at 10:30 a.m.

Calvert County Circuit Court AND Calvert County District Court will open at 10:30.

County parks and community centers will open at 10:30 a.m. and the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will open at 10:30 a.m. Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will remain closed

Transportation services will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Calvert County Health Department offices will open at 10:30 a.m.

County senior centers will open at 10:30 a.m.

Charles County:

Charles County Public Schools: Due to inclement weather, all Charles County public schools are closed Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

There is a Code 2 for employees who follow the code system.

Employees should check later tonight or tomorrow morning for a possible change in the Code status.

Charles County Government: Due to inclement weather, Charles County Government will open at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14 with the liberal leave policy in effect for all non-essential employees. Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather are to report to work as scheduled. Nanjemoy Community Center and Senior Centers Operating Status: Closed

Additional Comments: Due to inclement weather, all Senior Centers and the Nanjemoy Community Center will be closed to participants on Monday, January 14, 2019. All classes and activities scheduled for Monday are canceled.

Last Updated: 01/13/19 04:45pm Meals on Wheels Operating Status: Closed

Additional Comments: Due to inclement weather and poor road conditions, all Meals on Wheels deliveries for Monday, January 14, 2019 are canceled. Meal recipients should use the shelf stable meals that were provided prior to the onset of winter weather.

Last Updated: Last Updated: 01/13/19 04:45pm Curbside Recycling Operating Status: Delayed One Day

Additional Comments: Curbside recycling collection will be delayed one day for the entire week. Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday on Wednesday, Wednesday on Thursday, Thursday on Friday, Friday on Saturday.

Last Updated: 01/14/19 05:15am Landfill and Recycling Centers Operating Status: Open at 11:00 a.m.

Additional Comments: The Landfill, Landfill Recycling Center, Piney Church Mulch Facility, and Pisgah Recycling Center will open at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 14, 2019.

Last Updated: 01/14/19 05:15am Crain Memorial Welcome Center Operating Status: Closed

Last Updated: 01/13/19 08:15am School Based Community Centers Operating Status: Afternoon and Evening Activities Cancelled

Additional Comments: Centers will close at 5pm Saturday January 12th. Centers will be closed Sunday January 13th.

Last Updated: 01/12/19 10:00am Charles County Schools Indoor Pools Operating Status: Afternoon and Evening Activities Cancelled

Additional Comments: Indoor Pools close at 5pm Saturday January 12th. Indoor Pools will be closed Sunday January 13th.

Last Updated: 01/12/19 10:00am Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center Operating Status: Afternoon and Evening Activities Cancelled

Additional Comments: Elite Gymnastics close at 5pm Saturday January 12th. Elite will be closed Sunday January 13th.

Last Updated: 01/12/19 10:00am Port Tobacco Recreation Center Operating Status: Afternoon and Evening Activities Cancelled

Additional Comments: Port Tobacco Recreation Center close at 5pm Saturday January 12th. PT Rec Center will be closed Sunday January 13th.

Last Updated: 01/12/19 10:00am Port Tobacco Village Operating Status: Closed

Last Updated: 01/13/19 08:15am VanGO Operating Status: Open at 10:00 a.m.

Additional Comments: Due to poor road conditions all VanGO services are delayed three hours. Due to localized conditions, some areas may have additional delays. Contact VanGO at 301-609-7917 for additional information.

Last Updated: 01/14/19 04:15am Tri County Animal Shelter Operating Status: Normal Operating Hours

Last Updated: 01/03/19 03:30pm Charles County Circuit Court Operating Status: Open at 10:00 a.m.

Last Updated: 01/13/19 05:30pm Health Department Operating Status: Normal Operating Hours

Last Updated: 01/03/19 11:45am

Due to inclement weather, Charles County Government will open at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14 with the liberal leave policy in effect for all non-essential employees. Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather are to report to work as scheduled.

Other:

NAS Patuxent River: NAS Patuxent River Operating under Restricted Access/Telework Status due to Weather Monday, January 14, 2019

NAS Patuxent River has Restricted Access for all but Critical Personnel due to weather conditions Monday, January 14, 2019. Only critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Non-critical personnel should not report to work. Admin leave is granted for civil service employees designated non-critical. Civil service employees scheduled to telework and those with situational telework agreements should telework unless circumstances prevent it. Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.

NAS Patuxent River will reevaluate the operational status of the base Monday evening and provide an update on the operational status for Tuesday, January 15.

U.S. Office of Personnel Management: Federal offices in the DC area are CLOSED on Monday, January 14, 2019.

Emergency and telework-ready employees must follow their agency’s policies.