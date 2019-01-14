Maryland State Police Arrest Lusby Man For Making Threat of Mass Violence

Maryland State Police from the Prince Frederick Barrack arrested a Calvert County man today for making a threat of mass violence.

The accused is identified as Travis Phifer, 38, of Lusby.

Phifer was charged with making a threat of mass violence. Police located him in a vehicle a short distance away from the Prince Frederick Barrack.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on January 13, 2019, the Prince Frederick barrack received a phone call from a man, threatening to shoot into the police barrack. The caller was identified as Travis Phifer.

Investigators at the barrack quickly developed leads and located Phifer in a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 4. He was the passenger in the vehicle.

At 5:01 p.m., troopers and deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle on Route 4, prior to Old Field Lane in Prince Frederick.

Phifer was arrested without incident and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he will await an appearance before a Court Commissioner.

