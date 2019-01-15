VIDEO: Fire Marshal Investigating Fire that Destroyed Over $340,000 Worth of Commercial Vehicles in Great Mills

January 15, 2019

UPDATE 1/15/2019 @ 5:00 p.m.: On January 14, 2019, at approximately 2:00 a.m., firefighters from Second District and surrounding volunteer fire departments responded to 20475 Point Lookout Road, in Great Mills for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene of the APF construction yard and found 4 commercial vehicles on fire.

The four vehicles, a 2002 Gradall, and three Peterbilt dump trucks, a 2005, 2007, and 2016, were valued at approximately $340,000.

20 firefighters controlled the fires in 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor.

The area of origin and preliminary cause are still under investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Region at 443-550-6832

1/14/2019: On Monday, January 14, 2019 at approximately 2:00 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge, Second District, Seventh District and Leonardtown responded to Point Lookout Road, in Great Mills for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene of the APF Construction Yard to find multiple large commercial vehicles fully engulfed in fire, with the fire threatening other vehicles and a structure.

Approximately 35 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 35 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

An investigator from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

