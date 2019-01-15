VIDEO: Fire Marshal Investigating Fire that Destroyed Over $340,000 Worth of Commercial Vehicles in Great Mills

UPDATE 1/15/2019 @ 5:00 p.m.: On January 14, 2019, at approximately 2:00 a.m., firefighters from Second District and surrounding volunteer fire departments responded to 20475 Point Lookout Road, in Great Mills for the reported structure fire.
Crews arrived on scene of the APF construction yard and found 4 commercial vehicles on fire.
The four vehicles, a 2002 Gradall, and three Peterbilt dump trucks, a 2005, 2007, and 2016, were valued at approximately $340,000.
The fire was discovered by a neighbor.
The area of origin and preliminary cause are still under investigation.
Anyone with information in regards to the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Region at 443-550-6832
Crews arrived on scene of the APF Construction Yard to find multiple large commercial vehicles fully engulfed in fire, with the fire threatening other vehicles and a structure.
Approximately 35 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 35 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
An investigator from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
Makes you wonder what would of caused it at 2in the mprning
They are diesel rigs an likely each have engine block heaters. Or it could have been a battery charger…shop heater. Lots of possibilities in a business such as this. Very unfortunate. This is what GOOD insurance is for. Hope they have it.
Maybe block heaters? Or maybe they just got done grading the roads. Or it may have been any one in a million things, but not insurance fraud. Definitely not that.
wow someone set that!! that is a LOT of money lost
How would you know that? Don’t assume, because it’s obvious you know Jack sh## about heavy rigs because it could of been a bunch of different things. They’re not like your moms prius they have systems that work when the trucks off and stationary, and especially in the cold, theirs heaters to keep the engine warm. The only thing your right about is thats slot of money lost, either on their part or insurances part.
It’s obvious you know jack about basic middle-school level English, which you use every day, so I’m guessing you know less than that about this subject as well.
Like what your mama? Correct me than or GTFO. Go ahead. Prove me wrong. I’ll wait.
APF Fire lost 3 dump trucks and a Gradall
That sucks… those are really great people… so sad…