Mechanicsville Women Arrested For Theft at Waldorf Target

On January 7, 2019 at approximately 1:20 p.m. the Charles County Sheriff Office received a call from the loss prevention officers at Target for the report of a shoplifter in custody.

According to loss prevention officers, they observed a white female, later identified and her identity confirmed through law enforcement databases, as Teresa Anne Sprouse, 49 of Mechanicsville, had placed a Ring video doorbell camera, valued at $149.99, in her purse and walk past all points of sales.

Deputy Wimberly was dispatched to the Waldorf Target where he met with the two loss prevention officers that witnessed the incident take place.

One loss prevention officer observed the incident on the store surveillance camera while the other observed from the sales floor. The loss prevention officers followed Sprouse to the front of the store where she past all points of sales and was apprehended as she was attempting to exit the store.

Sprouse admitted to the deputy that she took the item for her brother to sell so that he could use the money to pay for his rent. Sprouse also admitted to the officer that she did not have any money in her possession to pay for the item and that she did not have her Pennsylvania identification card on her.

Sprouse was arrested and charged with theft $100 to under $1,500 and released on January 11, 2019 on a $3,000 bond. Sprouse is due in district court on March 1, 2019.

