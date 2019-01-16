La Plata Man Arrested While Being Served Protective Order

On Sunday, January 6, 2019 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Corporal Anderson from the Charles County Sheriff Office responded to an apartment in La Plata to serve an interim protective order.

When deputies arrived, thy were invited into the apartment by the female petitioner and shown to the bedroom of the respondent, later identified as Aaron Paul Toye, 55 of La Plata, where deputies knocked and announced themselves.

When Toye opened the bedroom door, the officer informed Toye that he was being served with an interim protective order and began to read the conditions of the order.

As the officer was in the middle of reading the conditions of the protective order, Toye stated that “he paid rent at the residence if he was leaving, everyone was leaving.” Toye then called 9-1-1 and began to explain to the 9-1-1 operator that he was being forced to leave his apartment that he pays rent at and that he wanted to file charges on the people that were forcing him to leave. Toye was told that he could apply for charges through the Commissioner’s Office and that the 9-1-1 operator could not assist him.

Toye refused to leave the apartment and attempted to close the bedroom door as the officer was speaking to him. The officer stepped into the bedroom and attempted to walk past Toye where he grabbed the officers arm pulling him back. Officers grabbed Toye, placing him on the bed, at which time he was placed in handcuffs.

Toye was arrested and charged with assault second degree law enforcement officer, failure to obey lawful order, and obstructing & hindering. On January 7, 2019, Toye was released on his own recognizance and is due in district court on February 22, 2019.

