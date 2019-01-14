Disorderly Port Tobacco Women Arrested After Assaulting Officers

On January 3, 2019 at approximately 10:00 p.m. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff Office responded to Simms Landing Road, in Port Tobacco, for the report of a disorderly female.

Deputies made contact with the complainant who told police that the disorderly female, identified as Alyssa Marciya Harding, 23 of Port Tobacco, lives behind his residence and had come over and told him that she was going to kill him and his wife. Harding had thrown several pieces of the complainant’s furniture and property on his deck and into his yard.

The complainant identified Harding as she was yelling and shouting at everyone present. Harding was extremely intoxicated, refused to calm down and continued to yell at the top of her lungs. Harding then threatened officers, punched one officer in the chest, and kicked another in the legs and groin multiple times.

Harding was placed under arrest and transported to the Charles County Detention Center where she continued to be disorderly towards corrections officers and threaten staff that walked by. Harding was spitting on the walls and floors of the facility and had to be restrained by multiple corrections officers.

Harding was charged with assault second degree on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, intoxicated public disturbance, and assault second degree.

Harding was released on January 4, 2019 on a $5,000 bond and is due in district court on March 15, 2019.

