Traffic Stop in Waldorf Leads to Drug Charges for La Plata Man

On January 3, 2019 at approximately 5:25 p.m., Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop on Post Office Road in Waldorf.

When police asked the driver, identified as Timothy Matthew Goldsmith, 22 of La Plata, for his driver license, he said that he did not have it on him.

During the traffic stop, police noticed that Goldsmith appeared very nervous, had slurred speech, and was sweating profusely. Police requested a K-9 officer to the scene because of the erratic behavior being displayed by Goldsmith.

A K-9 police officer arrived on scene and conducted a K-9 scan of the vehicle and the K-9 gave a positive alert of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and police recovered a clear plastic straw with a white powdery substance, believed to be Suboxone, a green prescription bottle containing a green oval pill, believed to be Alpazolam, and a half of an orange pill, believed to be Adderall.

Goldsmith was read his Miranda Rights and told police that the substances that they found during the search were all prescribed to him by a doctor. The above substances were not recovered in a prescription bottle with his name on it.

Goldsmith was arrested and charged with CDS possession-paraphernalia, CDS possession-not marijuana, CDS possession-not marijuana, and CDS possession-not marijuana. On January 4, 2019 Goldsmith was released on his own recognizance and is due in district court on March 1, 2019.

