Hollywood Man Impersonates Police Officer and Steals Guns Money and More from Park Hall Residence

A warrant for Taylor’s arrest was issued on October 19, 2018 and was served on January 7, 2019.

On September 17, 2018, a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff Department responded to a residence on Point Lookout Road in Park Hall for the report of a theft.

Contact was made with the victim who informed the officer that he was inside his residence on September 17, 2018 at approximately 3:00 a.m. when there was a knock on his door. The victim stated that he yelled and asked who was knocking, which someone replied that it was the police. At that point, the victim directed, who he believed to be police, to go around to his back door.

Once at the back door, the unknown black male identified himself as an undercover police officer and explained to the victim that he was there to investigate a drug complaint and needed to enter the home.

Once inside the home, the unknown male, later identified as Rodney Delray Taylor, 52 of Hollywood, immediately began asking the victim about his firearms. Taylor proceeded to take three handguns, a Ruger GP 100 (valued at $300), Smith and Wesson MP 40 Shield (valued at $500), and a Ruger Single 6 (valued at $600), and one rifle registered to the victim and his deceased father. Taylor also took a cell phone, money, and the victims Bank of America debit card. Taylor told the victim that he would return the items later in the day.

Several hours after the property was stolen, the victims bank card was used at an ATM in Lexington Park. The officer obtained the images from that ATM and upon seeing them was able to identify Taylor from past professional experiences with Taylor. Additionally, Taylor’s physical appearance matched the victim’s description.

On October 18, 2018, Taylor was arrested on an unrelated charge. The officer made contact with Taylor at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and after being advised his legal rights, Taylor spoke with police. Taylor admitted to police that he had been at the victim’s house, but denied taking his property.

Taylor has been charged with theft $1,500 to under $25,000, impersonate a police officer, burglary first degree, burglary fourth degree dwelling, regulated firearm-stolen/sell etc, regulated firearm-stolen/sell etc, regulated firearm-stolen/sell etc, and regulated firearm-stolen/sell etc.

Taylor is currently being held without bond and is due in district court on January 31, 2019.

