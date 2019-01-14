Weather Related Closings, Delays, and Information for Tuesday, January 15, 2019
St. Mary’s County:
- St. Mary’s County Public Schools: All St. Mary’s County Public Schools, including FULL day Head Start, will have a delayed opening of two hours on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.
AM Pre-Kindergarten and AM Head Start students will not have school. However, there will be classes for PM Pre-Kindergarten and PM Head Start students.
Code 5 for staff.
- St. Mary’s County Government:
Calvert County:
- Calvert County Public Schools:
- Calvert County government offices: Calvert County Public Schools will be opening 2 hours late on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.
There will be no a.m. Pre-Kindergarten.
12-month employees, including emergency personnel, report on time.
No Child Nutrition Workers are to report prior to 8:00 a.m.
The workday for 10- and 11-month employees will begin 2 hours after their regularly scheduled start time.
Child care will open at 7:30am.
Charles County:
- Charles County Public Schools: Due to inclement weather conditions, all Charles County public schools will open two hours late Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. The AlphaBest program will open at 8 a.m. The morning prekindergarten program is canceled.
- Charles County Government:
Other:
-
- NAS Patuxent River: NAS Patuxent River is Open for Business Tuesday, January 15, 2019.
NAS Patuxent River is open for business as usual Tuesday, January 15, 2019. All personnel are expected to report to work on time.
- U.S. Office of Personnel Management:
This entry was posted on January 14, 2019 at 5:51 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, Department of Defense, Education, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.