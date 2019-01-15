One Injured in Motor Vehicle Accident in Dunkirk

On Sunday, January 13, 2019 at approximately 10:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 260 and Brickhouse Road in Dunkirk, for a motor vehicle accident reported serious.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a ditch, with the driver trapped and unresponsive, volunteers immediately went to work stabilizing the vehicle, and had to remove the doors, and roof to complete the extrication.

The single occupant/operator was extricated from the vehicle in approximately 15 minutes, and was handed over to emergency medical services for care.

The single patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

