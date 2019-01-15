Elizabeth Louise Wynfield, “Liz”, 71 of Chaptico, MD passed away on January 5, 2019 in LaPlata, MD. Born on December 22, 1947 in Cleveland Heights, OH she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Ferguson Hood and Charles Harold Johnson. Liz was the loving wife of the late Joseph John Moraski whom she married on February 14, 1997 in Leonardtown, MD and who preceded her in death on May 17, 2017. She is survived by her children; Stephen Scott Wynfield of Colorado Springs, CO and Chris R. Wynfield of Vienna, VA. 6 grandchildren and her sister Linda Anne Kruger.

Liz graduated from Euclid High School in Ohio and also graduated from Christian College in Columbia, Missouri. Liz moved from Ohio to St. Mary’s County MD in the 1970’s. She was employed as an Accountant for the Naval Air Warfare Center retiring in October 2007 after 20 years of service.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM for a Memorial Gathering in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Interment will be private.