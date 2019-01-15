George Leonard Farr, 67, of Avenue, MD passed away on January 13, 2019 in Callaway, MD. He was born on February 2, 1951 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Marthaleine Ruth Farr and James Samuel Farr. George was the loving husband of Carole Ann Farr whom he married in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD on October 7, 1972. George is survived by his son Matthew Farr (Amy) of Mechanicsville, Daughter in law Laura Farr of Clements, MD, 3 grandchildren Austin Farr, Madelyn Farr and Maxwell Farr. Along with his siblings Margaret Farrell (Jamie), James Farr (Chris), Thomas Farr and Richard Farr (Joan). He was preceded in death by his son Todd Farr. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Chapticon High School in 1969. George was a Commercial Truck Drive for Robinson Terminal Warehouse in Springfield, VA for 29 years retiring in 2010.

George was a member of the Seventh District Optimist Club, Southern Maryland Antique Power Association (Tractor pulling). George enjoyed stuffing hams, woodworking, spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM followed by Optimist prayers at 7:15 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD with Father Sam Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Bushwood, MD. Pallbearers will be Brian Farr, Patrick Farr, Timmy Farrell, Drew Foster, Joe Stanalonis, and Joseph Stanalonis. Honorary Pallbearers Travis Farrell and Jeff Reynolds.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 629 Leonardtown, MD and Seventh Dist. Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609.