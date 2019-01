Peacefully on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 Edith M. Tennant went home to be with her lord. Family and friends will gather for memorial service on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

