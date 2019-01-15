Michael Paul Quinn passed away after a short illness on January 12, 2019. He was a brave, courageous, and giving man to the end.

He was born on March 13, 1969 in Derry, Northern Ireland to Michael and Anne Quinn.

He is survived by his parents Anne (McConnell) and Mike Quinn, brother, Terry Quinn (Elizabeth) of S.C. and sister Michele Quinn of Lexington Park, Maryland, and his very special niece Chelsie Deusa, nephew Matthew Quinn and niece Lizzie Quinn. He was a true Irishman and loved visiting his hometown whenever he could. He was a diehard Manchester United, Notre Dame and NY Giants fan. He was a caring loving friend to many, always willing to help and give to anyone. He will be sorely missed by many.

Family will receive friends for Michael’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with prayers celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at 7 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, at 11 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to ST Jude’s Children’s Hospital, https://www.stjude.org or P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Condolences to the family may be made at http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

