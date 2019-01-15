Richard Willard “Rich” Dawson, 40, of Lexington Park, MD passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018 at his home following a severe gunshot wound to his left thigh.

He was born on May 11, 1978 in Urbana-Champaign, IL to David W. and Mary Cramer Dawson of Wappingers Falls, NY.

Rich graduated from Stony Brook University studying Biology until 2001. In July 2001 he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on September 1, 2012. During his service he served aboard the USS Enterprise. He earned numerous decorations, medals and citations including: Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, CG Meritorious Unit Commendation; Navy Good Conduct Medal (3); National Defense Medal; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal (2); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon; and the Navy Expert Pistol Shot Medal. After his discharge from the Navy he began his career with DynCorp at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. In 2018, he completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Rich loved life and enjoyed taking new adventures. He was an avid scuba diver and was a scuba dive master. He was a member of the Lynnhaven Dive Club in Virginia Beach, VA. He has been on numerous dives throughout the world. He particularly enjoyed diving with sharks. He carefully assembled an extensive collection of fossilized teeth from a prehistoric shark, the megalodon. He also earned his Pilot’s license and was a member of the Patuxent River Navy Flying Club.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his sister, Edith Margaret “Megan” Dawson of Wappingers Falls, NY; and many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 6:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, Southern Maryland Chapter, 80 West Street, Suite A, Annapolis, MD 21401, or the DAV (Disabled American Vets) Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, on the web at: Donate-DAV Disabled Veterans.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.