No Injuries Reported in Chaptico Motor Vehicle Accident

On Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at approximately 8:15 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Mechanicsville Road, and Yowaiski Mill Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious.

Police arrived on scene to find one person trapped in the vehicle. The occupant was reportedly conscious and alert.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its side with one occupant confirmed trapped, and a utility pole broken in half.

The operator was extricated in under 10 minutes and signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office remained on scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

