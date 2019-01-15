Cheryl Lynn Reid, 70, of Arnold, MD passed away December 30, 2018. She was born September 30, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY to Chester Louis and Norma (Schenker) Curlings. Cheryl was raised in Palmer Park, MD. She was employed as a restaurant manager at Schwartz Family Restaurant before going to work as a movie theater manager at Old Greenbelt Theater and Chesapeake Movies in Chestertown. Cheryl would often take her family to special pre-released movies before they were released to the public. Cheryl enjoyed cooking, shopping, going to flea markets and Amish markets, reading, road trips and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as wonderful wife and loving mother and grandmother who had a great sense of humor and contagious laugh.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband William JB “Bryant” Haddock, grandson Jason Poe and son in law Charley Tarner. She is survived by her daughter Sharon R. Reid of Churchton, sons Bryant Haddock and wife Seda of Woodbridge, VA, Robert Reid and wife Mary Beth of Pasadena and David Reid of Lanham, grandchildren Joseph Vaissi, Matthew Vaissi and fiancée Lauren Morris, Ethan Haddock and Heather Reid, great-grandchildren Bryant, Madison and Addie and brother Ronald Curlings and wife Sue.