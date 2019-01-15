Nancy Campbell Davis, 72, of Prince Frederick passed away January 7, 2019. She was born September 8, 1946 in Washington, DC to John Andrew and Pauline (Brown) Noftsinger. Nancy was raised in DC and has lived in Calvert County for the past 15 years. She was employed as a hairdresser, working in various salons. Nancy attended Chesapeake Church and enjoyed animals, telling stories, watching old movies, dancing and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her sons John Jimenez of Prince Frederick and Robert Davis of Millersville, grandchildren Devan, Alexandra, Natalie, Jayden and Avery, brother John Andrew Noftsinger, nieces and nephews David, Dawn, John, Stanley, Laura and Floricel and sister in law Betty. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Alexis and sister Jean Zollinhofer.